Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Dominion Energy staging crews to respond to winter storm outages

By Elizabeth Holmes
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 5:22 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia is bracing for wintry weather that may come in Sunday, January 16.

Dominion Energy says it is poised to send out hundreds of linemen and mutual aid crews should central Virginia see widespread power outages.

“When Mother Nature hits, she’s going to do what she wants,” Chris Whitworth with Dominion said.

Dominion says the number of workers on stand-by changes with the weather forecast.

Whitworth says he has been with Dominion Energy for about a decade. He calls the snow storm that hit Monday, Jan. 3, one of the top five worst storms they have responded to.

Whitworth says crews will space out more this weekend. Many of the linemen work 16-hour shifts during harsh conditions and have to cover rural areas that are hard to reach.

“We cover from Afton all the way to Orange,” he said. “Even with all the help that we have, with all the people coming in, that’s still a pretty big area. And we try to get on as many people as we can, and we just continue going down the list until everyone is back on.”

Dominion Energy says it is working to make sure it can assess any outages accurately in order to give customers a better sense of when their power will come back on.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Steve Grove, a chaplain at Hennepin County Medical Center, prays in a COVID-19 patient's room,...
COVID-19 surge impacting hospitals and schools across the country
COVID-19 test
UVA doctor discusses omicron variant symptoms
Flu Vaccine
UVA doctor discusses the ‘Flurona’
COVID-19
VDH: 1,351,417 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 15,803 deaths
Governor Ralph Northam
Gov. Northam declares state of emergency

Latest News

(FILE)
TJPDC and PHA receive $250K grant
Photo courtesy the Virginia Department of Transportation (FILE)
VDOT prepping for upcoming winter storm
Entrance to the University of Virginia Medical Center (FILE)
UVA Medical Center gives COIVD-19 patient count
2 central Virginia school boards tackling COVID-19 differently
2 central Virginia school boards tackling COVID-19 differently