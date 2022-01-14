Dominion Energy staging crews to respond to winter storm outages

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia is bracing for wintry weather that may come in Sunday, January 16.

Dominion Energy says it is poised to send out hundreds of linemen and mutual aid crews should central Virginia see widespread power outages.

“When Mother Nature hits, she’s going to do what she wants,” Chris Whitworth with Dominion said.

Dominion says the number of workers on stand-by changes with the weather forecast.

Whitworth says he has been with Dominion Energy for about a decade. He calls the snow storm that hit Monday, Jan. 3, one of the top five worst storms they have responded to.

Whitworth says crews will space out more this weekend. Many of the linemen work 16-hour shifts during harsh conditions and have to cover rural areas that are hard to reach.

“We cover from Afton all the way to Orange,” he said. “Even with all the help that we have, with all the people coming in, that’s still a pretty big area. And we try to get on as many people as we can, and we just continue going down the list until everyone is back on.”

Dominion Energy says it is working to make sure it can assess any outages accurately in order to give customers a better sense of when their power will come back on.

