Charlottesville-area grocery stores struggle to stock shelves

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Some Charlottesville-area grocery stores are struggling to stock their shelves.

Staffing shortages and overarching supply chain issues are partly to blame, and the forecasted winter weather for Sunday, Jan. 16, does not help.

In a statement, Kroger says it is, ”preparing for the impending winter weather’s impact on the region during what is already a challenging time with nationwide staffing shortages and supply chain disruptions.”

Wegman’s similarly warns of the possible impact of the storm: ”Our business continuity team partners with a meteorologist to monitor and advise on all the markets we serve to help us anticipate weather events and plan accordingly. Supply chain challenges, coupled with the impending winter weather may further impact product availability. To the extent possible, we are increasing our inventory in our warehouses and delivering product to our stores before the height of the storm,” a spokesperson said.

And here’s the real gut punch for those who like to warm up with a drink: ABC stores are also running low on people’s favorite booze.

“Typical year for us, we might have 50, 55, 60 out-of-stocks in the warehouse. We go everywhere right now, we’ve had up to 250,” said Travis Hill, CEO of ABC Virginia.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.