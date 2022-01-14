Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Brennan Armstrong returning to UVA for senior season

Brennan Armstrong celebrates against Georgia Tech
Brennan Armstrong celebrates against Georgia Tech
By Mike Shiers
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 10:46 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong has announced he will return to the Cavaliers for his senior season.

The lefthander announced his decision on social media on Thursday night.

Brennan Armstrong rewrote the record books at Virginia this season, setting new marks for passing yards in a season (4,449), passing yards in a game (554), and touchdown passes in a season (31).

Armstrong had previously announced he would not transfer from UVA after the coaching change, he would either return to the ‘Hoos, or leave for the NFL.

The deadline for underclassman to declare for the NFL Draft is Monday, January 17th.

