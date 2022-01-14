Breezy Friday. Sharply Colder Weekend. Winter Storm Arrives Sunday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Seasonable temperatures Friday, with sun returning, but turning breezy by afternoon. Sharply colder for the weekend. Mostly cloudy and dry Saturday, ahead of the next Winter Storm. A major Winter Storm is expected to impact a large area for the Southeast, Mid-Atlantic and Northeast from Sunday into Monday.

Snow looks to start between late Sunday morning, into the afternoon. Snow, heavy at times, with several inches expected across the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia from Sunday afternoon into early Monday morning. The snow may mix with and chance to sleet/ice Sunday night over Central Virginia. That would cut down on snow accumulations. The threat for several inches of snow and possibly some sleet for our region is high. The track and intensity of the storm near or inland of the coast, will dictate how much snow and where there will be a changeover to some ice and rain across the Mid-Atlantic. This Winter Storm will have a hazardous impact to travel and may also cause new power outages. The storm will move away from us by Monday morning and it will remain breezy. Icy conditions are likely, with some slow melting Monday afternoon. Continue to monitor the forecast for changes and updates over the next several days. Be Prepared!

Tonight: Partly cloudy, not too cold. Lows upper 20s to low 30s.

Friday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs 40s to around 50. Lows upper 10s to low 20s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, colder. Highs low 30s. Lows upper 10s to low 20s.

Sunday: Cloudy, cold. Snow developing likely by afternoon through the night. Snow, heavy at times. Snow may mix with or chance to sleet/ice Sunday night east of the Blue Ridge. Temperatures in the upper 20s to around 30.

Monday - Martin Luther King Jr. Day: Early AM snow ending. Gradual clearing, cold, breezy. Highs upper 30s to around 40. Low upper 10s to around 20.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, chilly. Highs near 40. Lows upper 10s to around 20.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, seasonable. Highs low to mid 40s. Lows low 20s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, chilly. Highs near 40.

