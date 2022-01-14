2022 General Assembly session getting started

RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia delegates are preparing to tackle legislation and the budget for 2022.

“We are all just back in Richmond and getting settled. The new governor gets sworn in on Saturday. So lots of pieces are still coming into place, but I know we’re all eager to get back to work,” 57th District Delegate Sally Hudson said.

Delegates will tackle issues that impact all of Virginia and individual districts.

“I think our top priorities are going to be investing in all of the people who’ve been working so hard to keep us all safe and healthy during these extraordinarily difficult times,” Hudson said.

“I have a volunteer firefighter up in Greene [sic] who says that the training is proving to be a major cost burden on his little department,” 58th District Delegate Rob Bell said “It’s just his little department doesn’t have a lot of money to try to find ways to do the training that would be more cost effective.”

Another issue Del. Bell says he wants to tackle is protecting case files from getting into too many hands.

“The local police have brought to me an issue with a bill that passed last year that opens up police files, and it turns out that they were perhaps thinking in terms of crime victims,” Bell said. “But what we’re seeing is people that want to do movies or media groups are getting the files.”

Despite some setbacks, work is set to start in earnest next week.

“What happened was all the bills that people were working on became part of a ransomware attack on Virginia. Now we’re catching up at it. I think this slowed us down a little bit,” Bell said.

“We can’t really vote on bills until they’ve had a chance to circulate,” Hudson said. “So when you get to the General Assembly, it’s a little bit of hurry up and wait.”

