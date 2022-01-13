VDH: 1,334,198 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 15,785 deaths

RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Department of Health reports there is now a total of 1,334,198 COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth as of Thursday, January 13, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 18,942.

Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 15,785, 35 more than yesterday.

The total number of people tested is 16,710,656, 68,822 more than yesterday.

Current 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters is 32.4%. The 7-day positivity rate for PCR testing is 35.6%.

The total number of hospitalizations is 45,598, 223 more than yesterday.

NOTE: VDH only updates cases and testing dashboard Monday through Friday.

VDH reports as of Jan. 12: 6,675,697 people in Virginia have had at least one vaccine dose, which is 78.2% of the population. Also, 5,819,157 people have been fully vaccinated, which is 68.2% of Virginia’s population. Meanwhile, 2,251,348 have received a booster/third dose.

The department tracks the number of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths in people who are partially or fully vaccinated in a dashboard it updates weekly on Friday:

As of Jan. 1: For unvaccinated Virginians, the rate of infections per 100,000 is 7,237, 205.2 hospitalizations, and 67.67 deaths.

As of Jan. 1, there have been 97,757 breakthrough cases for fully-vaccinated Virginians, with 2,704 hospitalizations and 989 deaths.

COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:

Blue Ridge Health Department: Albemarle County = 11,481, Charlottesville = 7,454, Fluvanna County = 3,667, Greene County = 3,113, Louisa County = 4,873, Nelson County = 2,075.

Central Shenandoah Health Department: Augusta County = 14,298, Bath County = 663, Buena Vista = 1,636, Harrisonburg = 10,488, Highland County = 271, Lexington = 1,972, Rockbridge County = 2,631, Rockingham County = 11,931, Staunton = 4,434, Waynesboro = 4,333.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health Department: Culpeper County = 9,493, Fauquier County = 10,723, Madison County = 1,579, Orange County = 5,473, Rappahannock County = 799.

