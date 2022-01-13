UVA holds off Virginia Tech 54-52 behind career-night from Francisco Caffaro

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Francisco Caffaro had a career-best performance, and the Virginia men’s basketball team held on to beat Virginia Tech 54-52 on Wednesday at John Paul Jones Arena.

Caffaro set a new personal-best with 16 points and 9 rebounds, and his physical play helped lead the ‘Hoos to victory.

Head coach Tony Bennett says, “Francisco, Papi, really played well. His physicality was significant, and he was on the glass.”

Caffaro adds, “It’s just kind of how I always play, and it just felt normal to me. It felt good, just what I’m used to.”

Keve Aluma scored 22 points to lead the Hokies.

No team led by more than eight points in the hard-fought contest.

Virginia Tech had three chances to score in the final five seconds, but UVA was able to hang on for the win.

The Cavaliers held the Hokies scoreless over the final 3:14.

Virginia Tech head coach Mike Young says, “I didn’t think it was a matter that they just stoned us. I thought it was a matter of really good Virginia defense that just got the better of us in that particular stretch of the game.”

“It was such a hard-fought game,” says Bennett, “and I thought our guys, though not perfect or pretty, that’s who we are. They took a step in the right direction to be as rugged as they could be, on both ends of the floor.”

Both teams will be back in action on Saturday.

UVA hosts Wake Forest, while Virginia Tech welcomes in Notre Dame.

