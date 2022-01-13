Tracking Winter Storm

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A weak weather disturbance passing through today will keep the sky mostly cloudy. Some clearing overnight will allow for more sunshine on Friday. The wind will be gusty at times Friday afternoon.

Turing colder Saturday under a mostly cloudy sky. The weather remains dry and calm until Sunday afternoon.

Tracking the progress of a soon to be developing significant winter storm form the Southern U.S. to the Northeast Sunday into Monday!

Snow looks to break out Sunday afternoon and evening. It will be heavy at times with several inches expected across the Shenandoah Valley and central Virginia from Sunday PM to Monday AM. The snow may mix with and chance to sleet/ice Sunday night over central Virginia. That would cut down on snow accumulations. The exact track of the Low Pressure center will dictate where the snow/mix/rain line sets up. This winter storm will have a hazardous impact to travel and would also cause new power outages. Keep checking back for updates.

The storm is gone Monday morning. Temperature inch up above freezing Monday afternoon. Refreezing with icy areas Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Thursday afternoon: Mostly cloudy. Highs mid 40s to 50 degrees.

Thursday night: Clearing with lows in the lower 30s.

Friday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs mid 40s to lower 50s. Lows mid 20s.

Saturday: Increasing clouds. Highs lower 30s. Lows upper 10s.

Sunday: Dry morning. Snow arrives in the afternoon and evening. Heavy at times. May mix with or chance to sleet/ice Sunday night east of the Blue Ridge. Temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Monday: The storm is wrapping up early in the morning. Improving conditions in the afternoon. Highs near 40. Icy areas at night and into Tuesday morning. Lows near 20. Highs lower 40s.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.