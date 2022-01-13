CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure is to our east, while we are tracking a cold front to our west. Mostly cloudy skies will prevail today, with above normal temperatures. Once the cold front moves east, colder air will begin to filter into the region. Meanwhile, we will be tracking a storm that will move into our area Sunday. Depending on the track, and how much cold and somewhat warmer air is in place, will ultimately determine how much, snow, sleet, freezing, and rain we get. Fair to say this has the potential to be a significant storm. Stay tuned. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly cloudy & pleasant, High: around 50

Tonight: Mostly cloudy & cold, Low: low 30s

Friday: Partly sunny, High: around 50...Low: low 20s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, High: mid 30s...Low: upper teens

Sunday: Snow, sleet, freezing, & rain, High: low 30s...Low: mid 20s

Monday: Partly sunny, High: low 40s...Low: low 20s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 40s...Low: low 20s

Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: mid 40s...Low: around 30

