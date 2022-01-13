Three Notch’d adding to its non-alcoholic beer line

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Three Notch’d Brewing Company is adding to its non-alcoholic beer line.

In addition to the non-alcoholic IPA and Juicy Hazy IPA, Three Notch’d now has a non-alcoholic Cranberry Apple Gose.

Founding Brew Master Dave Warwick says these beers provide all the flavor of craft beer, but without the alcohol.

“There is definitely a market for non-alcoholic beers,” he said. “Craft beer, there is so much more to it than alcohol and we’re able to bring that experience to everybody.”

These three beers are available at all five of Three Notch’d’s taprooms, as well as grocery stores around Virginia. They’re available on tap and in cans.

