Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Three Notch’d adding to its non-alcoholic beer line

Three Notch'd is adding to its NA beer lineup
Three Notch'd is adding to its NA beer lineup(WVIR)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 2:40 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Three Notch’d Brewing Company is adding to its non-alcoholic beer line.

In addition to the non-alcoholic IPA and Juicy Hazy IPA, Three Notch’d now has a non-alcoholic Cranberry Apple Gose.

Founding Brew Master Dave Warwick says these beers provide all the flavor of craft beer, but without the alcohol.

“There is definitely a market for non-alcoholic beers,” he said. “Craft beer, there is so much more to it than alcohol and we’re able to bring that experience to everybody.”

These three beers are available at all five of Three Notch’d’s taprooms, as well as grocery stores around Virginia. They’re available on tap and in cans.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Steve Grove, a chaplain at Hennepin County Medical Center, prays in a COVID-19 patient's room,...
COVID-19 surge impacting hospitals and schools across the country
Flu Vaccine
UVA doctor discusses the ‘Flurona’
COVID-19
VDH: 1,334,198 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 15,785 deaths
COVID-19 test
UVA doctor discusses omicron variant symptoms
Governor Ralph Northam
Gov. Northam declares state of emergency

Latest News

Emergency Food Network
Emergency Food Network helping stock pantries after storm
Brenda Saunders, the owner of the building where the Afton Post Office is located, is tired of...
Afton landlord fighting for reimbursement from building damages
(FILE)
Charlottesville rent prices decrease after 2021 surge
Ivy MUC (FILE)
Albemarle County: fee waiver extended at Ivy MUC