Sen. Kaine pushing for greater access to low-cost COVID-19 testing

By Elizabeth Holmes
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 5:52 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - U.S. Senator Tim Kaine says he is working to make sure enough free or low-cost COVID-19 home tests come to Virginia.

President Joe Biden announced Thursday, Jan. 13, a purchase of 500 million at-home COVID-19 tests, in addition to 500 million already in the process of being shipped to homes.

Sen. Kaine says production of these tests should ramp up since Biden’s announcement.

“I joined a letter with Senator Tina Smith of Minnesota and others this week to push the administration to do even more on the deployment of testing, particularly to make sure that testing is distributed in an equitable way, in our rural communities, in our urban areas, and in our community health centers and free clinics,” Kaine said.

The senator says he also joined other legislators to push CDC Director Rochelle Walensky to make testing opportunities more accessible.

