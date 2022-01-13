Advertise With Us
Back On Track
PHAR gives out COVID-19 tests to low-income residents

By Madison McNamee
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 7:09 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Public Housing Association of Residents in Charlottesville is lending a hand to the community.

The grassroots organization is handing out COVID-19 tests to low-income people.

PHAR is sharing the information on its social media, and asks that you send a message if you need one, or know of someone who does.

The group’s Twitter with the information can be found at Public Housing Association of Residents (PHAR) (@PHARCVille) / Twitter.

Its website is PHAR CVille

