More Clouds Thursday, Still Mild. Watching For Winter Storm This Weekend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Not as cold tonight and still mild Thursday, but more cloudiness through the day. An approaching cold front late Thursday evening, will knock temperatures back down to more seasonable levels by Friday, but staying dry. Sharply colder for the weekend and forecast models are showing an increased threat for a major Winter Storm to impact the Southeast, Mid-Atlantic and Northeast, mainly Sunday into Monday. While the storm has yet to develop, the threat for several inches of snow and possibly some sleet for our region is high. The track and intensity of the storm near or inland of the coast, will dictate how much snow and where there will be a changeover to some ice and rain across the Mid-Atlantic. Continue to monitor the forecast for changes and updates over the next several days. Be Prepared!

Tonight: Partly cloudy, not as cold. Lows upper 20s to low 30s.

Thursday: Mostly to variably cloudy, still mild. Highs upper 40s to low 50s. Lows low 30s.

Friday: Partly sunny, chilly, seasonable. Highs mid 40s. Lows around 20.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, colder. Highs low 30s. Lows upper 10s to low 20s.

Sunday: Cloudy, Snow developing likely by afternoon through the night. Could mix with sleet. Highs upper 20s to low 30s. Lows low 20s.

Monday - Martin Luther King Jr. Day: Early AM snow ending. Gradual clearing, cold, breezy. Highs upper 30s to around 40. Low upper 10s to around 20.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, chilly. Highs near 40. Lows upper 10s to around 20.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, chilly. Highs low 40s.

