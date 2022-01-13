Advertise With Us
Kindness Cafe + Play donating winter hats to The Haven

Baristas at Kindness Cafe welcome customers with a smile (FILE)
By Dominga Murray
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 10:13 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Kindness Cafe + Play is trying to help people in-need stay a little warmer.

The coffee shop is offering a buy one-get-one beanies. For every hat it sells, one is donated to The Haven, a day shelter in downtown Charlottesville.

“We like to as much as possible use local businesses. So T&N printing, an awesome group over on East Market Street, embroiders the beanies for us,” owner Katie Kishore said.

The café offers employment to people with cognitive disabilities. Kishore says she wanted to give them and others an opportunity to work together professionally to make a more inclusive Charlottesville.

Kindness Cafe + Play is located inside the Brooks Family YMCA.

