Emergency Food Network helping stock pantries after storm

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Power outages from last week’s snow storm caused many to lose a fridge-full of food, but the Emergency Food Network in Charlottesville is helping people restock.

The organization is open Mondays and Fridays for anyone - not just those who lost electricity - to call in and get the help they need. You can request food and personal hygiene items.

“It’s tailored to fit your family. So if it’s just yourself, we will give you a three-day’s supply of groceries for just you. If you have eight people in your family, we will give you enough for eight people in your family,” FN Board Chair Miette Michie said.

If you need support, you can call the Emergency Food Network at (434) 979-9180 from 9 a.m. to noon Mondays and Fridays.

