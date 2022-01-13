Charlottesville rent prices decrease after 2021 surge

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Rent prices are on the rise around Charlottesville, according to a new report.

Apartment List says prices went up more than 13% in 2021. However, the median rent price did come down in December.

Charlottesville is a competitive market because of low vacancies.

“If you’re hitting the rental market right now, if you’re looking to renew or find a new place, I expect that you’re going to find yourself in a pretty competitive space,” Rob Warnock with Apartment List said.

The current rent decline is consistent with season trends, but is expected to get expensive again in the spring.

