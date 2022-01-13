CFD investigating fire at apartment building

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Fire Department is investigating an incident at a downtown apartment building.

CFD says crews responded 511 1st Street N. early Thursday, January 13, for a report of smoke in the structure. The call was later upgraded to a commercial structure fire.

The CFD responded downtown to 511 1st St. N. early this morning for the reported smoke in the structure. Once units arrived on scene the call was upgraded to a commercial structure fire. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. pic.twitter.com/tTqvnboxuR — Charlottesville Fire (@CvilleFireDept) January 13, 2022

