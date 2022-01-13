Advertise With Us
Back On Track
CFD investigating fire at apartment building

Scene of an apartment fire in downtown Charlottesville
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 12:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Fire Department is investigating an incident at a downtown apartment building.

CFD says crews responded 511 1st Street N. early Thursday, January 13, for a report of smoke in the structure. The call was later upgraded to a commercial structure fire.

