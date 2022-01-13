CASPCA looking for adopters as storm approaches

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA says it is desperate to get animals into homes as the area faces a potential wintry mix this weekend.

Sixty dogs and 130 cats are looking for either a long term home, or a foster family.

“We are really trying to move these animals into homes,” Angie Gunter with CASPCA said.

Staff members struggled to get to the shelter after the snow storm that came through Virginia Monday, Jan. 3, and wide-spread power outages didn’t make things easier.

CASPCA provides everything needed to take care of a foster pet. You can fill out an application here.

