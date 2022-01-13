BRHD walks through getting a QR code for your vaccine card

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Department of Health has an easy way to store and access your COVID-19 vaccine card.

With more and more places requiring proof of vaccination, more people may be needing a quick way to get proof of their card. If you cannot find yours, no need to worry, there is an easy solution: Your vaccine card can be pulled up through a QR code at any moment, and setting that up is is simple.

“The process is very quick, it’s a matter of minutes,” Blue Ridge Health District Spokesperson Jason Elliott said.

Elliott says it’s a very straightforward process. You start by heading to Vaccinate Virginia.

“You’ll verify your identity, and then it will open up another screen that has your vaccine records listed,” Elliott said. “And from there, you can download and print them. And there’s also a QR code you can download that QR code and all of your vaccine records on to your mobile device.”

You’ll need to put in your name, date of birth, and zip code to get to that verification.

“A lot of us have misplaced those cards over the last few months,” Elliott said. “And so this is a way to make sure that we have those records with us, you don’t need your card to get the QR code.”

Elliott says that QR code is a valid way to get in to any event that requires a vaccination.

“As you get more vaccines, you’ll need to go back and download that QR code again, it doesn’t automatically generate your latest report,” Elliott said. “So if you haven’t downloaded it, now’s a good time to go and make sure you’ve got the freshest copy of your vaccine records.”

This QR code pulls up data from the Virginia Department of Health, so it will only have records of shots in Virginia, or if you got it in another state, you have to have it on their files.

