American Shakespeare Center announces 2022 season, new leadership team

STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - American Shakespeare Center in Staunton is back. After taking the fall off, and a brief reopening for “A Christmas Carol”, ASC has announced its 2022 Season.

With five Shakespeare classics and three contemporary plays, there’s a lot to look forward to this year, but it took work to get to this place.

The Blackfriar’s Playhouse in Staunton closed in the fall to regroup, but now its reopening with a new leadership team and renewed focus.

ASC says it has a new group-led leadership model. This integrates all of the functions of the theatre and brings everyone to the table to make decisions.

One of those seats is the Artistic Director. Brandon Carter, a resident actor since 2022, and more than 40 roles under his belt, has stepped into that position.

As ASC reopens, Carter says the primary focus is on diversity, equity and inclusion, expanding their audience base, building a sustainable future, and rebuilding the company culture.

“We were able to refine our working conditions to a five-day week from a seven-day week, and that’s across the theater board,” Carter said. “So it’s just really taking a look and listening to our actors who are here, our staff. And we’re not by any means done with that, you know, but it’s sort of philosophy in motion.”

ASC kicks off its season in February with “Romeo and Juliet,” followed by the pun-filled and slapstick play, “The Comedy of Errors.”

More information about the 2022 season and ticketing is available on the American Shakespeare Center website.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.