Albemarle County names Major Sean Reeves next police chief, begins in March

ALBEMARLE Co., Va. (WVIR) - On Wednesday, Albemarle County Board of Supervisors named the county’s next chief of police.

Major Sean Reeves will take over the role once current Chief Ron Lantz retires at the end of February. Reeves has risen through the ranks at ACPD and said that puts him at an advantage.

“I am looking forward to engaging with the community and the ACPD staff to explore ways that we can strike those meaningful relations, improve retention and recruitment, reduce crime, and make travel and roadways safer,” Reeves said.

Reeves will be the first chief of ACPD who is also a veteran. He’s also the first Latin-American to take on the role.

In a press release from the county, County Executive Jeff Richardson commented on the decision.

“What stood out to us as we reviewed the survey results was how consistently our community articulated the same vision for a chief as county leadership had – someone who brings command-level leadership and community engagement experience; someone who models leadership, integrity, and ethics; someone who can build a bridge connecting the department and residents through community-oriented policing; someone who will prioritize recruiting and retaining diverse officers, enhance training, and focus on mental health responses,” Richardson said. “As we reflected on that, we knew that Deputy Chief Sean Reeves had progressive and proven leadership in those areas, right here in our community. We determined that moving forward, by promoting Sean to Chief, was the right move for the department, the organization, and the people of Albemarle County.”

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.