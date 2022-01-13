Albemarle County: fee waiver extended at Ivy MUC

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - With the potential for more wintry weather on the way this weekend, Charlottesville and Albemarle County are extending the fee waiver at the Ivy Material Utilization Center.

The city and county sponsored a fee waiver for people to get rid of storm-related debris left by the snow storm Monday, January 3.

Albemarle Co. announced Thursday, Jan. 13, that this waiver has been extended to January 24.

You need to show proof of residency and state that the debris is storm-related. The fee waiver does not apply to commercial vehicles/haulers.

Debris that is dropped of at Ivy MUC will be ground into mulch and sold to the public.

