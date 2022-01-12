Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Why some Charlottesville testing clinics are sticking with ‘walk-ins only’ as demand surges

By Max Marcilla
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 10:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - It’s become a nightly scene in Charlottesville: long lines for covid testing spilling out into the streets. Now, some are changing the rules while others are operating under the same policies.

Once you moved past the long line of cars and head inside the parking lot of Mt. Zion First African Baptist Church, where UVA Health hosted a Tuesday night clinic, you saw volunteers huddled underneath heating lamps between tests. They were trying to stay warm while keeping the community safe.

“The temperatures are cold, and I cannot keep my volunteers out there for four and five hours,” said Anna Blackburn, UVA Health’s Director of Patient Access Services. “So I have to take that into consideration

Blackburn said that’s just one of the reasons why it’s tough getting volunteers to come out. The number of volunteers determines how many tests they can give.

“When it’s warmer and we have a high spike in positivity rate we can accommodate more, but right now in the cold we’re maxing at 200 [tests] when we’re staffed fully,” she said.

‘Staffed fully’ is a challenge though. At Tuesday’s clinic, 140 tests were given before volunteers had to start turning cars away.

Monday’s testing site at the Church of the Incarnation showed community testing demand stretched beyond capacity. But Blackburn said it’s important for UVA Health to maintain walk-in status for all of its clinics.

“The goal of our testing from the beginning was to provide a safe place for our community members that are underserved,” Blackburn said. “They may not have a place to go. They may not have a primary care physician or other resources.”

But at Blue Ridge Health District clinics, both at health departments and at the former JC Penny site, tests will be given only to those with appointments.

“That can cause some frustration if people come and we have run out,” said Sabrina Torgesen, BRHD’s COVID-19 testing supervisor and coordinator. “We’re just going to go ahead and just stick to appointments only at this time, just so we can accommodate people and hopefully minimize the frustration around testing right now.”

For a list of testing sites and information on which ones require registration in advance, click here.

Blackburn advises getting to a walk-up-only event early to maximize your chances of getting tested.

