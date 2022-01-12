VDOT clearing trees from I-64

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Department of Transportation estimates thousands of trees have fallen along the stretch of Interstate-64 from Albemarle County to Henrico County.

Drivers should expect to see crews working to get these downed trees removed for weeks to come.

“We’ve engaged several contractors to come in who have a specialty,” VDOT Spokesperson Lou Hatter said.

Work started Wednesday, Jan. 12, and is likely to last a few weeks. Four crews working in each direction will move trees away from the interstate.

“They’re going to be using large, open-top tractor trailer trucks equipped with grapple cranes,” Hatter said.

VDOT wants to make sure drivers are aware of the project and paying attention to the road.

“Expect to see these crews working on the sides of the interstate. Don’t get close to them, give them plenty of room to work,” Hatter said. “They’re handling large pieces of debris. We want to try to make sure everybody’s safe.”

Work is starting on the right side of both eastbound and westbound I-64. Crews will then switch to the median side until everything is finished.

