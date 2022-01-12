UVA research suggests high blood pressure medicine linked to kidney disease

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Research from the University of Virginia suggests a link between high blood pressure medicine and kidney disease.

The research suggests renin cells adapt and create smooth muscle cells that prevent blood from flowing to the kidneys.

“We found that this problem appears in mice and rats, in monkeys, and now we have some evidence that this appears in humans,” Doctor Ariel Gomez said.

UVA Health says anyone taking blood pressure medication should continue to do so. It adds that more research is needed on the effect on humans.

