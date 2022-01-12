Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

UVA research suggests high blood pressure medicine linked to kidney disease

By Andrew Webb
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 4:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Research from the University of Virginia suggests a link between high blood pressure medicine and kidney disease.

The research suggests renin cells adapt and create smooth muscle cells that prevent blood from flowing to the kidneys.

“We found that this problem appears in mice and rats, in monkeys, and now we have some evidence that this appears in humans,” Doctor Ariel Gomez said.

UVA Health says anyone taking blood pressure medication should continue to do so. It adds that more research is needed on the effect on humans.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Steve Grove, a chaplain at Hennepin County Medical Center, prays in a COVID-19 patient's room,...
COVID-19 surge impacting hospitals and schools across the country
Downed powerlines cause outages across Fluvanna County.
“I can’t handle another night:” Downed lines, gas shortage cause problems in Fluvanna Co.
(FILE)
Dominion Energy provides update Wednesday, Jan. 5
COVID-19
VDH: 1,315,256 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 15,750 deaths
(FILE)
Sheriff’s office: 2 found dead in Locust Grove home, no foul play suspected

Latest News

(FILE)
Albemarle Co. questions Lumen on county broadband and telephone issues
Albemarle County Office Building on McIntire Road
Albemarle Co. gives pandemic updates to Board of Supervisors
VDOT clearing trees from I-64
FILE
UVA researchers using computer model to combat deadly infection