Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

UVA Health experts advise timing on your COVID-19 test

At-home COVID testing (FILE)
At-home COVID testing (FILE)
By Madison McNamee
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 10:24 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - If you are wondering the best time to take a COVID-19 test, UVA Health has answers.

Doctors say the best window for testing is three to five days after you believe you have been exposed to COVID-19.

But if you are feeling symptoms, you should get a test right away no matter what symptom you have.

Doctors say some people will test positive for a while after catching the virus, while others will only be positive for a few days. They say that’s why usually five days is the longest you should wait to get swabbed.

“The best time to do that would be about three days after exposure,” Doctor Bill Petri with UVA Health said. “You could do it once more like five days after exposure, and then after that, there’s probably no value in doing repeat testing.”

Dr. Petri says it’s best to test on the day that you have symptoms, but he says it’s also important to remember the reason you are testing is to see if you should isolate or not, and if you should seek medicine.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Steve Grove, a chaplain at Hennepin County Medical Center, prays in a COVID-19 patient's room,...
COVID-19 surge impacting hospitals and schools across the country
Downed powerlines cause outages across Fluvanna County.
“I can’t handle another night:” Downed lines, gas shortage cause problems in Fluvanna Co.
(FILE)
Dominion Energy provides update Wednesday, Jan. 5
(FILE)
Sheriff’s office: 2 found dead in Locust Grove home, no foul play suspected
Flu Vaccine
UVA doctor discusses the ‘Flurona’

Latest News

(FILE)
Majority of admitted COVID-19 patients in Charlottesville are unvaccinated
A crowd of more than two dozen hoping to learn more about the Augusta County Courthouse...
Staunton fails to have quorum, special meeting canceled despite crowd
COVID-19
VDH: 1,315,256 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 15,750 deaths
Waynesboro City Council during a retreat at the end of 2021.
Waynesboro adopts 14-day holiday schedule for its employees