UVA doctor says hospital is delivering PCR test results within 24 hours

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - COVID-19 testing at UVA Health is a priority now, especially when it comes to turnaround time for the results.

Doctor Amy Mathers coordinates genomic sequencing through UVA’s lab, which pinpoints variants in positive COVID-19 test. She says the hospital system is trying to make sure people receive PCR results within 24 hours.

“It’s not luck, it’s a lot of planning and a lot of logistics that go on and a lot of hard work by the people that work in the laboratory and laboratory technologists, and, as well as the people that are out in the field collecting the specimens,” Mathers said.

Some patients have received test results through UVA Health in less than 10 hours from the Monday night testing site at the Church of the Incarnation.

“We often call negative and positives, but we definitely try to get to the positives, obviously, as a priority,” Mathers said. “We electronically notify when we can, but we make sure that everybody gets notified of their results.”

She gives a lot of credit to the volunteers who are making this operation possible.

“We have volunteers that come and hand out clipboards and bring that data to the people that are doing the registration, and then they make sure that the right test goes on the right person, and then we’ve got processes in place to make sure that we’re getting it to the right people,” Mathers said.

