Temps to Turn Milder for Mid-Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - While still cold tonight, milder air will start to make a return for the mid-week. High pressure will move off the coast and a south to southwest wind will boost temperatures back up to the upper 40s, even some low 50s through the mid week. An approaching cold front late Thursday evening, will knock temperatures back down to more seasonable levels by Friday, but staying dry. It will turn colder for the weekend, and forecast models are showing the set up for a potential winter storm, that could bring more snow to the Mid-Atlantic late Saturday into Sunday. Continue to monitor the forecast, for more details over the next several days.

Tonight: Clear and cold. Lows upper 10s to low 20s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, turning milder. Highs upper 40s to some low 50s. Lows upper 20s.

Thursday: Partly sunny, breezy, milder. Highs upper 40s to near 50. Lows upper 20s to around 30.

Friday: Partly sunny, chilly. Highs low to mid 40s. Lows around 20.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, colder. A Wintry mix or snow possible late. Highs low 30s. Lows upper 20s.

Sunday: Cloudy, Snow. Highs low 30s. Lows upper 10s to around 20.

Monday - Martin Luther King Jr. Day: Gradual clearing, chilly. Highs upper 30s to around 40. Low upper 10s to around 20.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, chilly. Highs low 40s.

