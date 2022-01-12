Plenty of sunshine and warmer
Tracking our next winter storm
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure to the east is providing above normal temperatures. We’ll see partly sunny skies and a pleasant breeze for the rest of the day. Clouds will thicken tonight, keeping conditions more seasonal. More of the same can be expected for Thursday. Meanwhile, a weak cold front will advance across the area by Thursday night. Clouds will increase, and conditions are expected to remain dry. More seasonal temperatures can be expected Friday. The weekend will be colder as we track our next winter storm. There are still many details to hash out, but one thing is certain. It will be cold enough for snow, and depending on the location of a coastal low, we could see some sleet and rain, and that would affect accumulations. Stay tuned. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Partly sunny & breezy, High: around 50
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, not as cold, Low: low 30s
Thursday: Mix of clouds & sun, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s
Friday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 40s...Low: low 20s
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, High: low 30s...Low: upper teens
Sunday: Cloudy, snow, & sleet High: low 30s...Low: low 20s
Monday: Partly sunny, High: low 40s...Low: low 20s
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: around 40...Low: low 20s
