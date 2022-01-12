Plenty of sunshine and warmer

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure to the east is providing above normal temperatures. We’ll see partly sunny skies and a pleasant breeze for the rest of the day. Clouds will thicken tonight, keeping conditions more seasonal. More of the same can be expected for Thursday. Meanwhile, a weak cold front will advance across the area by Thursday night. Clouds will increase, and conditions are expected to remain dry. More seasonal temperatures can be expected Friday. The weekend will be colder as we track our next winter storm. There are still many details to hash out, but one thing is certain. It will be cold enough for snow, and depending on the location of a coastal low, we could see some sleet and rain, and that would affect accumulations. Stay tuned. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny & breezy, High: around 50

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, not as cold, Low: low 30s

Thursday: Mix of clouds & sun, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 40s...Low: low 20s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, High: low 30s...Low: upper teens

Sunday: Cloudy, snow, & sleet High: low 30s...Low: low 20s

Monday: Partly sunny, High: low 40s...Low: low 20s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: around 40...Low: low 20s

