Majority of admitted COVID-19 patients in Charlottesville are unvaccinated

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - According to UVA Health and Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital, the majority of their admitted COVID-19 patients are unvaccinated.

“I think it’s very reasonable to say that between 65% and 80%, and the number varies, of the patients that are admitted with symptomatic COVID infections have not been vaccinated,” Doctor John Voss, general internist at the University of Virginia, said.

Dr. Voss has been tracking hospitalized COVID-19 patients at UVA Health since the beginning of the pandemic.

“Of the patients who are admitted with symptomatic COVID infections and have been vaccinated, almost all of them have some very serious illness that has made them immunosuppressed,” Voss said. “Most of those patients have not had boosters.”

The unvaccinated patients who are admitted to UVA Health, Voss say, have severe infection.

“They typically have COVID pneumonia, and some of those are going on to progress relatively quickly to severe forms of respiratory failure and need intubation,” Voss said.

It’s a similar story at Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital.

SMJH said in a statement, “Among our patients that we believe are hospitalized due to COVID-19, we estimate that approximately 17% are fully vaccinated with unknown booster status. This generally agrees with the information provided by the VDH, which implies that approximately 15% people hospitalized for COVID-19 are fully vaccinated individuals.”

Voss stresses the best form of protection from this virus is a vaccine.

“The vaccines seem to provide good protection against the serious illness, hospitalization and things like that and that’s what kills people,” Voss said.

According to Voss, about 33% of COVID-19 patients at UVA Health are occupying an ICU bed.

