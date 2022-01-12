Advertise With Us
Back On Track
WATCH: Gov. Northam delivering his final State of the Commonwealth

Ralph Northam delivering the State of the Commonwealth.
Ralph Northam delivering the State of the Commonwealth.(VPM)
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 6:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - Governor Ralph Northam (D) is delivering his final State of the Commonwealth Wednesday, Jan. 12.

Northam is scheduled to address a joint session of the General Assembly at 7 p.m.

The theme of tonight’s speech isTaking care of one another: Honoring historic progress and a challenge to continue this work.”

“We’ve leaving this commonwealth better than when we came into office,” Northam said. “One that treats everyone right.”

The out-going governor touted Virginia’s economy during his time in office, as well as educational achievements.

“Education does not just happen in a classroom. And it is not only the young who can learn new things. If we are not learning, we are stagnating,” Northam said.

Watch a livestream of the event below. It is also available on Facebook, Twitter, and Youtube.

Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin (R) is set to be sworn in Saturday, Jan. 15.

Editor’s Note: this article will be updated.

