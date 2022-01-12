Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Cold start, milder finish

Quick warm-up
By David Rogers
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 5:27 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure has drifted to our east. A southwest wind will boost temperatures into the upper 40s and low 50s. We’ll see a fair amount of sunshine and a steady wind out of the southwest. Meanwhile, we are tracking a cold front to our west. It should pass through the region dry, but it will cool temperatures back to more seasonal levels. We are still watching a system that is expected to bring widespread snow to the area Sunday. Stay tuned for potential snowfall amounts. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny & breezy, High: around 50

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, not as cold, Low: low 30s

Thursday: Mix of clouds & sun, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 40s...Low: low 20s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, High: low 30s...Low: upper teens

Sunday: Cloudy, snow, High: low 30s...Low: low 20s

Monday: Partly sunny, High: low 40s...Low: low 20s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: around 40...Low: low 20s

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Steve Grove, a chaplain at Hennepin County Medical Center, prays in a COVID-19 patient's room,...
COVID-19 surge impacting hospitals and schools across the country
Downed powerlines cause outages across Fluvanna County.
“I can’t handle another night:” Downed lines, gas shortage cause problems in Fluvanna Co.
(FILE)
Dominion Energy provides update Wednesday, Jan. 5
(FILE)
Sheriff’s office: 2 found dead in Locust Grove home, no foul play suspected
Flu Vaccine
UVA doctor discusses the ‘Flurona’

Latest News

nbc29 weather at sunrise
nbc29 weather at sunrise
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
Station App graphic
Temps to Turn Milder for Mid-Week
nbc29 weather at noon
January chills