Cold start, milder finish

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure has drifted to our east. A southwest wind will boost temperatures into the upper 40s and low 50s. We’ll see a fair amount of sunshine and a steady wind out of the southwest. Meanwhile, we are tracking a cold front to our west. It should pass through the region dry, but it will cool temperatures back to more seasonal levels. We are still watching a system that is expected to bring widespread snow to the area Sunday. Stay tuned for potential snowfall amounts. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny & breezy, High: around 50

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, not as cold, Low: low 30s

Thursday: Mix of clouds & sun, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 40s...Low: low 20s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, High: low 30s...Low: upper teens

Sunday: Cloudy, snow, High: low 30s...Low: low 20s

Monday: Partly sunny, High: low 40s...Low: low 20s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: around 40...Low: low 20s

