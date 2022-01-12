Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Child struck by police cruiser in Iowa dies

A memorial is set up near the site where a 12-year-old was killed by a police cruiser in Red...
A memorial is set up near the site where a 12-year-old was killed by a police cruiser in Red Oak, Iowa.(Source: KETV/CNN)
By WOWT staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 8:34 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT/Gray News) - The Iowa State Patrol is in charge of an investigation into a deadly collision between a Red Oak police cruiser and a child.

The victim, Vana Marie Redd, 12, died of her injuries, according to the Iowa State Patrol report.

The state police reported that several Red Oak officers were responding to an apartment fire, WOWT said. They were traveling northbound when one of the three patrol cars struck the pedestrian in the roadway.

Officials said the child ran into the roadway, and the crash remains under investigation.

The child was a sixth-grader.

In an email to parents, the school district said grief counselors will meet with students over the next few days to help them cope.

Copyright 2022 WOWT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steve Grove, a chaplain at Hennepin County Medical Center, prays in a COVID-19 patient's room,...
COVID-19 surge impacting hospitals and schools across the country
Downed powerlines cause outages across Fluvanna County.
“I can’t handle another night:” Downed lines, gas shortage cause problems in Fluvanna Co.
(FILE)
Dominion Energy provides update Wednesday, Jan. 5
(FILE)
Sheriff’s office: 2 found dead in Locust Grove home, no foul play suspected
Flu Vaccine
UVA doctor discusses the ‘Flurona’

Latest News

Jerome Powell, who President Joe Biden has nominated to another four-year term to run the Fed,...
US consumer prices soared 7% over past 12 months
Waynesboro City Council during a retreat at the end of 2021.
Waynesboro adopts 14-day holiday schedule for its employees
Matt Smith has pleaded guilty in connection to a phone call deemed 'malicious.'
Michigan school board member sentenced for phone call to political rival
The three in-person Staunton City Council members who attended a special-called meeting Tuesday...
Staunton City Council fails to have quorum, special meeting canceled despite crowd