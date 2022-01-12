Albemarle Co. gives pandemic updates to Board of Supervisors

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County leaders are providing an update on operations in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, and where rates stand.

The Albemarle County Board of Supervisors said Wednesday, January 12, that there has been a high demand in the area for COVID-19 testing since Thanksgiving, as well as a high percent-positivity rate.

The county is a leader in vaccination rates, with roughly 78% of residents with at least one dose according to the BRHD.

Supervisor meetings are expected to transition back to in-person, but that will happen in phases. Until then, they will stay virtual.

