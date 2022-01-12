Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

2022 General Assembly begins with hot-button issues on the table

The 2022 General Assembly session begins on Wednesday with several hot-button issues on the...
The 2022 General Assembly session begins on Wednesday with several hot-button issues on the table.(wdbj7)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 6:05 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The 2022 General Assembly begins today at the state capitol, and Republicans now have power in the House of Delegates and in the Governor’s mansion - creating a different landscape than in recent years.

It is anticipated that the GOP is aiming to essentially un-do a lot of what Democrats have passed through the past few sessions.

When it comes to marijuana, incoming governor Glenn Youngkin has said he’s not aiming to repeal the legalization of cannabis in Virginia.

However, a lot of the logistics for certain aspects of marijuana law are uncertain.

So far, democrats hope to move up the retail sale of cannabis to 2023 instead of 2024 and also allow for the re-sentencing of people currently behind bars for certain cannabis crimes.

Education-wise, House Republicans are looking to re-instate schools reporting any student misdemeanors on school grounds to police. That policy was changed as democrats hoped to curb the school-to-prison pipeline.

Another hot-button issue is election laws. The GOP has introduced bills to reinstate the photo ID requirement in order to vote and to cut the early voting period from 45 days to two weeks or less.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Steve Grove, a chaplain at Hennepin County Medical Center, prays in a COVID-19 patient's room,...
COVID-19 surge impacting hospitals and schools across the country
Downed powerlines cause outages across Fluvanna County.
“I can’t handle another night:” Downed lines, gas shortage cause problems in Fluvanna Co.
(FILE)
Dominion Energy provides update Wednesday, Jan. 5
(FILE)
Sheriff’s office: 2 found dead in Locust Grove home, no foul play suspected
Flu Vaccine
UVA doctor discusses the ‘Flurona’

Latest News

Tim Kaine
Sen. Kaine talks justice after January 6th with UVA Center for Politics
Youngkin
Governor-elect Youngkin weighs in on potential January COVID-19 spike
Herring has spent his time in office working to hold the drug manufacturers, distributors, and...
AG Herring’s Opioid Abatement Authority receives first funds
(FILE)
Northam is making budget announcements, final decision isn’t in his hands
Piedmont Processing in Gordonsville is booked through March, but a USDA announcement could work...
USDA working to support food supply chains with the support of Rep. Spanberger