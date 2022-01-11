Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Waynesboro adopts 14-day holiday schedule for its employees

Waynesboro Mayor Bobby Henderson and councilman Bruce Allen during a City Council Retreat in...
Waynesboro Mayor Bobby Henderson and councilman Bruce Allen during a City Council Retreat in 2021. (FILE)(WVIR)
By Tara Todd
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 2:17 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - Generally, Waynesboro lags the region when it comes to compensating its employees.

Now, City Council has decided there’s something it can do immediately to improve morale.

Councilors voted 4-0 Monday, January 10, to adopt a 14-day holiday schedule. That’s four additional holidays - Juneteenth, Indigenous Peoples Day, Election Day, and Christmas Eve. It’ll costs the city about $45,000 a holiday, but Mayor Bobby Henderson says the message for city employees is more valuable.

“You are appreciated, you work hard, we’re going to give you some extra time off,” Henderson said. “In the meantime, we’re going to be in the back working on the compensation study, but in the short term we can do this as a quick fix to make you feel appreciated and give you a little more time with your family versus being at work all the time.”

The new holiday schedule takes effect this year. Henderson says employee compensation remains one of City Council’s biggest priorities as it begins this new year.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

(FILE)
Dominion Energy working to restore power
A power line dangles on a street in Charlottesville, Va.
Thousands still without power after Monday’s snowstorm
Steve Grove, a chaplain at Hennepin County Medical Center, prays in a COVID-19 patient's room,...
COVID-19 surge impacting hospitals and schools across the country
National Park Service sign at Shenandoah National Park (FILE)
SNP: Missing person last seen Dec. 24 found safe
Downed powerlines cause outages across Fluvanna County.
“I can’t handle another night:” Downed lines, gas shortage cause problems in Fluvanna Co.

Latest News

COVID-19 test
UVA doctor discusses omicron variant symptoms
(FILE)
UVA preparing for in-person learning despite rising COVID-19 cases
(FILE)
Court upholds Virginia father’s child cruelty conviction
IRC sign
IRC moves to Albemarle Co., hiring new workers