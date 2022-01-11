Waynesboro adopts 14-day holiday schedule for its employees

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - Generally, Waynesboro lags the region when it comes to compensating its employees.

Now, City Council has decided there’s something it can do immediately to improve morale.

Councilors voted 4-0 Monday, January 10, to adopt a 14-day holiday schedule. That’s four additional holidays - Juneteenth, Indigenous Peoples Day, Election Day, and Christmas Eve. It’ll costs the city about $45,000 a holiday, but Mayor Bobby Henderson says the message for city employees is more valuable.

“You are appreciated, you work hard, we’re going to give you some extra time off,” Henderson said. “In the meantime, we’re going to be in the back working on the compensation study, but in the short term we can do this as a quick fix to make you feel appreciated and give you a little more time with your family versus being at work all the time.”

The new holiday schedule takes effect this year. Henderson says employee compensation remains one of City Council’s biggest priorities as it begins this new year.

