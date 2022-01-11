UVA preparing for in-person learning despite rising COVID-19 cases

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia is taking extra precautions to ensure a safe in-person learning environment ahead of the spring semester.

“We are preparing for COVID cases. We expect people to come down with COVID. We’re seeing it all over the world that, you know, it’s the most transmissible version of this virus,” UVA Spokesperson Brian Coy said.

Students returning to UVA Grounds will have to follow certain guidelines.

“You need to be fully vaccinated, and you also need to be boosted,” Coy said. “We will have an indoor masking requirement, where if you’re inside and it’s university-owned property, unless it’s your dorm room, basically, or you’re actively eating or drinking, you’ll be expected to wear a mask.”

Coy says nothing compares to in-person learning.

“There really is no replacement for that in-person engagement, that in-person learning and all the things that you get from each other when you’re just in a community every day,” Coy said.

Even though the percent positivity rate at UVA is 24%, the university is determined to bring students into the classroom.

“We do expect people to catch COVID, just as people are all throughout the community now before classes have started, but we’re hoping with the measures that we’ve put in place we can keep cases as low as possible and we can certainly guard against the most serious forms of the illness and keep people out of the hospital,” Coy said.

Coy says more information will be released later this week about isolation and quarantine measures for students before the spring semester begins on January 19.

RELATED: UVA moves booster deadline to Jan. 14

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.