UVA Health explains other benefits to your COVID-19 booster shot

By Madison McNamee
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 5:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A lot of chatter is centering on people getting COVID-19, even after getting the vaccine booster shot.

Doctor Bill Petri with UVA Health says that shot is really preventing symptomatic COVID-19 cases.

He adds that the booster also decreases the likelihood that you’d spread COVID-19 to someone else, and that it is literally life saving for older age groups.

“If you’re 80-years-old, you’re hundreds of times more likely to die of COVID than if you’re 40,” Petri said. “It just it’s unbelievable the age dependence of this disease, and so we really want to protect the 65-and-older and that’s what the booster is doing is keeping those people out of the hospital.”

The doctor says your symptoms with the booster shot will most likely seem like a mild cold.

