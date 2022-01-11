Shake and shiver

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure is centered over the mid-Atlantic today, resulting in much colder temperatures. We’ll see wall to wall sunshine, although temperatures will run about 10 degrees colder than normal. Meanwhile, a southwesterly flow is expected to quickly warm conditions in the upper 40s to near 50 Wednesday. Temperatures will begin to cool as we approach the weekend. We are still watching the possibility of a storm that could bring snow to the region this weekend. Stay tuned. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly sunny & cold, High: low 30s

Tonight: “Cuddle Alert”, clear & cold, Low: upper teens

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: around 50...Low: low 30s

Thursday: Partly sunny, High: upper 40s...Low: around 30

Friday: Partly sunny, High: low 40s...Low: around 20

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, late snow, High: low 30s...Low: upper teens

Sunday: Cloudy, snow, High: low 30s...Low: low 20s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: around 40...Low: low 20s

