Shake and shiver

Quick warm up tomorrow
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure is centered over the mid-Atlantic today, resulting in much colder temperatures. We’ll see wall to wall sunshine, although temperatures will run about 10 degrees colder than normal. Meanwhile, a southwesterly flow is expected to quickly warm conditions in the upper 40s to near 50 Wednesday. Temperatures will begin to cool as we approach the weekend. We are still watching the possibility of a storm that could bring snow to the region this weekend. Stay tuned. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Mostly sunny & cold, High: low 30s
Tonight: “Cuddle Alert”, clear & cold, Low: upper teens
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: around 50...Low: low 30s
Thursday: Partly sunny, High: upper 40s...Low: around 30
Friday: Partly sunny, High: low 40s...Low: around 20
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, late snow, High: low 30s...Low: upper teens
Sunday: Cloudy, snow, High: low 30s...Low: low 20s
Monday: Mostly sunny, High: around 40...Low: low 20s
