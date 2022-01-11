New COVID-19 testing site opening in Albemarle Co.

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Department of Health is opening nine new centers across the commonwealth to help expand access to COVID-19 testing.

One of those centers is slated for the Pantops Shopping Center in Albemarle County.

It will be open from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. every day, expect Friday. There will be 500 tests available Saturday through Monday, and 250 Tuesday through Thursday.

“It will be by appointment-only for anyone ages 3 and up, and we’re going to post more about that on our website later this week so people can go ahead and register for those,” Blue Ridge Health District Test Site Coordinator and Supervisor Sabrina Torgesen said.

Testing is set to begin Saturday, January 15.

