Mother speaks after Alabama police officer charged in pregnant daughter’s death

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF/Gray News) - A mother is talking for the first time after authorities charged an Alabama police officer with murder in the death of his pregnant girlfriend.

WAFF reports Huntsville Police Department officer David McCoy, 28, was charged with capital murder in the death of 26-year-old Courtney Spraggins after she was found dead Friday.

Spraggins’ mother, Kimberley Walter told WAFF she actually tried to convince her daughter not to go see McCoy on Friday. Walter laid out all the history between Spraggins and McCoy right up to when her daughter was killed.

“This monster played God with my child and that was wrong,” Walter said.

The couple was on and off for two years after connecting on the dating app Tinder. Spraggins, already a mother of two, lived in North Carolina. Walter said she would go out of her way to see McCoy when visiting her young children in Georgia.

“After her visitation with her children, on her way back to North Carolina, she would go to Alabama to spend maybe, I am being facetious here, five seconds with this guy,” Walter said. “He never spent a lot of time with her.”

Walter said Spraggins and McCoy suffered a miscarriage with their first child, and she was thrilled about having a baby girl. The girl’s name was going to be Addison Mae.

“From my understanding, he was not happy about this pregnancy,” Walter said. “He took her out to a cornfield. He has his gun on him. He looked at her. Apparently, it was in his truck. She said, ‘David what are you doing with that?’ He says, ‘I’m going to kill myself.’”

Courtney Spraggins (Courtney Spraggins' Family)

Spraggins was so distressed, she went to live with her parents in Maryland. Walter said McCoy begged her to come back, which she believed was a red flag. She would make the 10-hour trek to McCoy’s apartment, and she was dead minutes after.

“That was the last text. ‘Daddy, I’m here.’ That was around 10. He said, ‘OK, be safe.’ Around 10:16, my daughter was not on this earth,” Walter said.

Sources told WAFF McCoy also has a fiancee, and Spraggins’ parents were suspicious he was cheating on her.

The Huntsville Police Department placed McCoy on administrative leave following his arrest. He remains in the Madison County Detention Center where he is being held without bond.

David Mccoy (Huntsville Police Department)

Attorney Martin Weinberg said because Spraggins was pregnant, McCoy could face two capital murder charges.

The State Bureau of Investigation is handling the case.

