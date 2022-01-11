Louisa Co. community rallies to support first responders

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Around 1,000 meals were distributed to first responders in Louisa County Tuesday, January 11.

“A hot meal goes a long way,” Chris Martin with VDOT said. “It’s much appreciated.”

Martin is just one of the many VDOT workers who has logged long hours since last Monday’s snow storm toppled trees and left more than 90% of the county without power.

“It feels good to know the community cares and appreciates what we’re doing,” he said. “It was a lot of effort and hours put in by power companies, VDOT, local fire, and police.”

As a thank you, the Point Church offered up meals straight off the grill.

“It’s hard for people that are used to serving all the time to be served, so we just hope that they will come today and humble themselves and receive some love,” Chiles Enterprises General Manager Wesley Chiles said. “We hope we can help build them up a little bit today, literally and figuratively.”

After Chile’s conversation with his pastor at the Point Church, the luncheon grew exponentially.

“It just grew pretty quickly, and that all started Thursday night so quick turnaround,” Chiles said.

“We want to do our part, we want to meet needs and just to go above and showing the love of Jesus Christ and honor those who played such a huge role in restoring power to our community,” Pastor Nick Stever said.

While the Point Church is one of the main contributors to the drive-thru luncheon, Louisa Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Tracy Clark says this event is bringing together many members of the community.

“We have faced over overwhelming disaster in our community and just in Louisa spirit and Louisa style they have banded together as businesses, as community, individuals to help each other to help neighbor business helping business,” Clark said.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.