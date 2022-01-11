Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Justice Dept. creating unit focused on domestic terrorism

FILE - In this Nov. 28, 2018, file photo, the Department of Justice seal is seen in Washington,...
FILE - In this Nov. 28, 2018, file photo, the Department of Justice seal is seen in Washington, D.C.(Jose Luis Magana | AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 10:52 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department is establishing a specialized unit focused on domestic terrorism, the department’s top national security official told lawmakers Tuesday as he described an “elevated” threat from violent extremists in the United States.

Assistant Attorney General Matthew Olsen, testifying just days after the nation observed the one-year anniversary of the violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, said the number of FBI investigations into suspected domestic violent extremists has more than doubled since the spring of 2020.

“We have seen a growing threat from those who are motivated by racial animus, as well as those who ascribe to extremist anti-government and anti-authority ideologies,” Olsen said.

The department’s National Security Division, which Olsen leads, has a counterterrorism section. But Olsen told the Senate Judiciary Committee that he has decided to create a specialized domestic terrorism unit “to augment our existing approach.”

____

Follow Eric Tucker on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/etuckerAP

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(FILE)
Dominion Energy working to restore power
A power line dangles on a street in Charlottesville, Va.
Thousands still without power after Monday’s snowstorm
Steve Grove, a chaplain at Hennepin County Medical Center, prays in a COVID-19 patient's room,...
COVID-19 surge impacting hospitals and schools across the country
National Park Service sign at Shenandoah National Park (FILE)
SNP: Missing person last seen Dec. 24 found safe
Downed powerlines cause outages across Fluvanna County.
“I can’t handle another night:” Downed lines, gas shortage cause problems in Fluvanna Co.

Latest News

Dramatic body camera video captured the moments after deputies arrived and quickly start...
Neighbor rescues kids who fell into frozen pond
FILE - Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks to lawmakers during a House Committee on...
Fed’s Powell says high inflation ‘exacts a toll’ at Senate hearing
(FILE)
Court upholds Virginia father’s child cruelty conviction
IRC sign
IRC moves to Albemarle Co., hiring new workers