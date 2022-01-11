January chills

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure is delivering sunshine and below average temperatures today. Skies will remain clear tonight, allowing temperatures to dip into the teens once again. A southwest will prevail Wednesday, taking temperatures into the upper 40s, and near 50. Meanwhile a weak cold front will move through Thursday, cooling conditions for the late week into the weekend. We are watching a potential system that could bring snow to the region this weekend. A lot of details still need to be hashed out, so stay tuned. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly sunny & cold, High: low 30s

Tonight: “Cuddle Alert”, clear & cold, Low: upper teens

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: around 50...Low: low 30s

Thursday; Partly sunny, High: upper 40s...Low: around 30

Friday: Partly sunny, High: low 40s...Low: around 20

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, chance of late snow, High: low 30s...Low: upper teens

Sunday: Cloudy, chance of snow, High: low 30s...Low: low 20s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: around 40...Low: low 20s

