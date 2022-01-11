Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Investigation underway after deadly explosion at Mechanicsville home

Officials say one person was killed in the explosion, and it does not appear to be suspicious.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 7:07 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
MECHANICSVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - One person is dead following an apparent explosion in Mechanicsville Monday night.

According to a tweet, crews were called to the 6000 block of Billingswood Drive for a reported explosion just after 5 p.m.

Officials say one person was killed.

The cause of the explosion remains unknown, but officials say it does not appear to be suspicious.

People trying to drive through the area were initially turned away, but the road has since reopened.

Fire investigators remained on the scene for hours and continue to investigate.

This is a developing story - check back for updates.

