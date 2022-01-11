Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

CVEC updates power restoration timeline

By Dominga Murray
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 5:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Central Virginia Electric Cooperative says it still has dozens of families spending day nine in the dark.

Crews with CVEC continued their work Tuesday, January 11, trying to fix damage done by last week’s snow storm.

“Currently, we’re down to about 100 members still out of service. To the best of my knowledge, we have all of our available resources deployed in our power district now to help wrap up those final numbers,” CVEC Superintendent Josh Golladay said.

CVEC says the majority of these outages are in Fluvanna and Louisa counties.

“I believe we have about 25 or so in Fluvanna, and about double that number in Louisa,” CVEC CEO Gary Wood said. “Then, the rest of the counties have less than 10 still out.”

Golladay says crews are struggling to get the power restored because of just how bad the storm hit the area Monday, Jan. 3.

“The folks who’ve been out for the eight and nine days are very frustrated,” Wood said.

He says the wait is almost over: “We have about 100 left. We’re working in about 50 different locations today to put those back on and we anticipate everyone being back on today.”

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

(FILE)
Dominion Energy working to restore power
A power line dangles on a street in Charlottesville, Va.
Thousands still without power after Monday’s snowstorm
Steve Grove, a chaplain at Hennepin County Medical Center, prays in a COVID-19 patient's room,...
COVID-19 surge impacting hospitals and schools across the country
National Park Service sign at Shenandoah National Park (FILE)
SNP: Missing person last seen Dec. 24 found safe
Downed powerlines cause outages across Fluvanna County.
“I can’t handle another night:” Downed lines, gas shortage cause problems in Fluvanna Co.

Latest News

A principal with Albemarle County Public Schools is getting creative this year, in terms of...
Staffing shortage leads to ACPS principal lending a hand all over the school
Principal Michael Irani at Agnor Hurt Elementary
Staffing shortage leads to ACPS principal lending a hand all over the school
Nearly 800,000 boosters and third doses have been administered so far in South Carolina, and...
UVA Health explains other benefits to your COVID-19 booster shot
Louisa community rallies to show support for first responders
Louisa Co. community rallies to support first responders