CVEC updates power restoration timeline

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Central Virginia Electric Cooperative says it still has dozens of families spending day nine in the dark.

Crews with CVEC continued their work Tuesday, January 11, trying to fix damage done by last week’s snow storm.

“Currently, we’re down to about 100 members still out of service. To the best of my knowledge, we have all of our available resources deployed in our power district now to help wrap up those final numbers,” CVEC Superintendent Josh Golladay said.

CVEC says the majority of these outages are in Fluvanna and Louisa counties.

“I believe we have about 25 or so in Fluvanna, and about double that number in Louisa,” CVEC CEO Gary Wood said. “Then, the rest of the counties have less than 10 still out.”

Golladay says crews are struggling to get the power restored because of just how bad the storm hit the area Monday, Jan. 3.

“The folks who’ve been out for the eight and nine days are very frustrated,” Wood said.

He says the wait is almost over: “We have about 100 left. We’re working in about 50 different locations today to put those back on and we anticipate everyone being back on today.”

