Cold Snap Starts the Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Modified Arctic Air has moved in across much of the Eastern U.S. and will make for a very cold overnight and a cold Tuesday. Clearing and colder tonight with widespread lows in the 10s, a breeze at times, will make for wind chills in the single digits overnight. High pressure over the region Tuesday will bring abundant sunshine, but high temperatures only in the low 30s for most. Our coldest day of this week. As high pressure moves offshore for the mid week, temperatures will start to bounce back up. A largely quiet weather week, with Thursday, ahead of the next cold front, to bring us high temperatures in the upper 40s for many. More seasonable Friday, but colder for the weekend and the potential for a winter storm, that could bring a mix or snow to the Mid-Atlantic on Saturday, before ending on Sunday. Continue to monitor the forecast, over the next several days.

Tonight: Mostly clear and very cold, breeze at times. Lows low to mid 10s. Some wind chills 0s.

Tuesday: Sunny and cold. Highs low to mid 30s. Lows upper 10s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, not as cold. Highs mid to upper 40s. Lows upper 20s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, breezy, milder. Highs upper 40s to near 50. Lows mid 20s.

Friday: Partly sunny, chilly. Highs low 40s. Lows upper 20s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, wintry mix or snow possible. Highs upper 30s to around 40. Lows upper 20s.

Sunday: Possible snow, then clearing, cold. Highs mid to upper 30s. Lows upper 10s to around 20.

Monday - Martin Luther King Jr. Day: Mostly sunny, chilly. Highs low 40s.

