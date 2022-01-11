Advertise With Us
Charlottesville councilors discuss candidates for City Manager

By Isabel Cleary
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 4:36 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - It seems Charlottesville is one step closer to getting an interim City Manager.

Councilors met in a closed session Tuesday, January 11, to talk about potential candidates for the job.

These candidates were proposed by the Robert Bobb Group, a D.C. consulting firm.

“I’m very impressed with the candidate selection they put forward, and actually they’ve made it a hard decision,” Councilor Sena Magill said.

However, this decision might not be made until next week.

“We need to do a little bit more investigation just a little bit more thought talk amongst counselors, and to see who is going to be the best fit for Charlottesville,” Magill said.

“We feel confident that whoever we ended up choosing will serve us well. We’re just not ready to make the decision,” Mayor Lloyd Snook said.

Former City Manager Chip Boyles resigned in October, and candidate Marc Woolley pulled out the day before his start date. That’s when the Robert Bobb Group was brought in, for some outsider help to manage the search.

Now it’s just a question of finding the right person, and someone for the long run.

“We’re estimating approximately six months. That’s been our general estimation of how long the city the interim City Manager will be needed,” Magill said.

There will be another closed session Tuesday, January 18 when a decision should be made.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

