BRHD shares quarantine recommendations, COVID update during virtual town hall

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - With the backdrop of a raging virus, the Blue Ridge Health District hosted a virtual town hall Monday night to share updates on the state of COVID-19 in its communities.

The Blue Ridge Health District is seeing unprecedented levels of COVID-19 now. Prior to Christmas 2021, BRHD never had a day with more than 245 cases reported. In the nearly two and a half weeks since Christmas, it’s happened 7 times. And that’s not the only sign of trouble.

The sight at Charlottesville’s Church of the Incarnation Monday was a packed parking lot and a line that extended well beyond it. It was full of COVID test hopefuls, as healthcare workers stood in near-freezing temperatures trying to stay warm while administering tests during a surge.

“We are really experiencing the worst in terms of transmission we’ve experienced so far,” said BRHD’s COVID-19 Incidence Commander Ryan McKay.

BRHD’s turnaround time for testing results, once nearing 24 hours, is now between 48-72 hours due to the demand.

During a Zoom town hall, health officials said the impact doesn’t stop with testing. Hospital staff and resources are stressed and strained.

“The stress and strain on hospital personnel and staff and also resources has gone up in lockstep,” said UVA Health Surgeon Dr. Michael D. Williams. “It’s really all of us who are feeling the negative impact of lack or decreased access of the care that we need in a timely fashion.”

As of Monday morning, UVA Health had 89 COVID patients, with 25 in the Intensive Care Unit.

“I have this habit of whenever I have a new patient with COVID, I always ask are they vaccinated or are they unvaccinated,” said Dr. Taison Bell, the director of UVA Health’s ICU. “And I’m starting to get this look of ‘Why are you even asking this question still?’”

The good news, Dr. Bell said, is vaccines are working at keeping people out of the hospital. He said about 70% of those being treated at UVA are unvaccinated, despite unvaccinated people making up roughly 35% of the BRHD community.

As far as vaccinated people making their way inside the hospital, some may not be boosted, and some of them have other significant health challenges like cancer or kidney failure, Dr. Bell said.

“It’s good news that for the vast majority of people it’s protective from going into the hospital, but it does underscore that for those high-risk people in our community, they really depend on all of us to do our job to do what we can to prevent the spread,” Dr. Bell said.

As for quarantine guidance, BRHD is recommending schools stick with what they’ve been doing -- 10 days in quarantine if you test positive, regardless of vaccination status. If you’re not fully vaccinated and exposed, you should also quarantine for 10 days.

“Just given the amount of transition that occurring, the amount of burden and strain that that’s going to put on our school systems, right now is just not the right time to make that decision,” McKay said.

BRHD New CDC Isolation & Quarantine Guidelines: Businesses (WVIR)

BRHD Recommendations for Schools & Daycares: Isolation & Quarantine Guidelines (WVIR)

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.