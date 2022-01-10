Wall to wall sunshine

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - High pressure continues to build in from the west. We’ll see plenty of sunshine today, and a steady northwest wind. High pressure will be overhead tonight, allowing temperatures to dip into the teens. Sunny and colder Tuesday. As the dome of high pressure drifts east, a gradual warming trend will take place Wednesday, warming conditions to near 50. Meanwhile, we will be watching the potential for a system that could bring some snow to the area late Saturday into Sunday. Stay tuned. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly sunny & chilly, High: around 40

Tonight: “Cuddle Alert”, clear ^ cold, Low: mid teens

Tuesday: Mostly sunny & cold, High: low 30s...Low: upper teens

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 40s...Low: around 30

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: around 50...LOw: upper 20s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: low 40s...Low: low 20s

Saturday: Cloudy, late snow, High: low 40s...Low: mid 20s

Sunday: Clearing skies, High: around 40...Low: mid 20s

